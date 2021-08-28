Lexington man plans to buy wife new car, enjoy living without bills after winning $150,000 Powerball prize

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Don Grainger, of Lexington, got off work on Wednesday, stopped to buy a Powerball ticket for that night’s drawing and ended the day with a $150,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Grainger said he discovered his good luck when he woke up the next morning.

“I’m a lot better today than I was yesterday!” he laughed as he claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

In Wednesday’s drawing, Grainger’s Quick Pick ticket, which he bought at the Exprezit Plus off U.S. 64 in Lexington, matched numbers on four of the white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

His prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn, a feature of his $3 Power Play ticket. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Grainger, who has worked as a maintenance technician at a textile plant for the last 42 years, says he knows just what to do with his big win.

He plans to enjoy being 60-years-old with no bills to pay and will buy his wife a new car.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Grainger took home $106,126.

