Lexington man hit, killed by truck on Fairview Drive

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man was hit by a truck and killed on Tuesday, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Around 7 a.m., officers responded to a crash on Fairview Drive near Highgate Lane.

When they arrived, officers found a man, later identified as Vincent Michael Walker, 66, of Lexington, who was pronounced dead.

During the initial investigation, officers determined that Walker had been walking south on Fairview Drive when a 2014 Dodge truck hit him.

Police say Walker failed to yield right of way to traffic.

Lexington Fire Department and Davidson County EMS assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case, please call the LPD at (336) 243-3302or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.