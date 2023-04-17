DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man has been charged after being accused of sexual exploitation by Michigan State Police.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on March 27 detectives got a report from the Michigan State Police about a case of child exploitation. The sheriff’s office says that the MSP learned that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually exploited by 33-year-old Matthew Roberts of Lexington.

The sheriff’s office reviewed the report and executed a search warrant at Roberts’s home on April 14, seizing digital devices. They say that they found that Roberts encouraged the 15-year-old to produce “sexually explicit material” from October 2022 to January.

He was charged with six counts of 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.