SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police are investigating after a Lexington man drowned on Tuesday afternoon.

Surf City firefighters and other officials responded just after 1 p.m. to a swimmer in distress near the 1700 block of South Shore Drive in Surf City.

When they arrived, there were bystanders trying to help the victim, later identified as Jeffrey Hurt, 59, of Lexington, who was pulled from the water.

Rescue personnel started a medical assessment and continued with CPR efforts, Surf City officials said. Advanced life support was administered by Pender EMS and Fire and the Surf City Fire Department.

Hurt did not survive.

Officials notified next of kin and identified the victim as Jeffrey Hurt, 59, from Lexington.

The SCDP has an active death investigation open as a probable accidental drowning.