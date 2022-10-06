DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing drugs and gun charges, according to Davidson County court records.

Tony Bernard Smith, 44, was taken into custody by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

According to court records, Smith was allegedly in possession of “28 or more grams of heroin/fentanyl and around 468 grams of fentanyl pills.”

Smith also was allegedly in possession of a firearm, according to court records. That would be illegal as Smith was convicted of a felony in Davidson County in 2008.

Smith is being charged with the following:

Trafficking, opium or heroin

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for selling controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Smith was given a $2 million secured bond and will make a first appearance in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Nov. 1.