DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing several child sex crimes charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant for David Arnold Sharpe, 40, of Lexington, states that he is being charged with ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of minors.

Sharpe is also being charged with four counts of felony failure to register online identifiers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they got a tip on Oct. 26 that Sharpe was in possession of child sexual abuse material. He was taken into custody on Tuesday after an investigation.

He is being held in the detention center without bond and will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Dec. 5.