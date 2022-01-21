Man dies after being shot multiple times in Davidson County, Lexington man charged with murder

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
David Matthew Cameron

David Matthew Cameron

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with felony murder on Thursday after a fatal shooting, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting in the central Davidson area of Davidson County.

Arriving deputies found a man, later identified as Ellis Coleman Sr., in the front who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

David Matthew Cameron, of Lexington, was charged with felony murder in connection to the shooting and arrested on Thursday.

He is in the Davidson County Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter