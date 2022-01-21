Man dies after being shot multiple times in Davidson County, Lexington man charged with murder

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with felony murder on Thursday after a fatal shooting, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting in the central Davidson area of Davidson County.

Arriving deputies found a man, later identified as Ellis Coleman Sr., in the front who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

David Matthew Cameron, of Lexington, was charged with felony murder in connection to the shooting and arrested on Thursday.

He is in the Davidson County Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.