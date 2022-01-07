Lexington man charged with kidnapping, hitting girl in face with rifle

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man has been charged with kidnapping a teenaged girl and hitting her in the face with a rifle.

Larry David Roach, 47, of Lexington, faces charges of kidnapping, pointing a weapon and assaulting a female.

Roach was arrested Wednesday by the Davidson County Sheriff’s office, arraigned Friday by Davidson County Magistrate Jason Cheek and released on a $125,000 bond.

The alleged victim in this case is 16 years old, and WGHP does not routinely name minor victims in crimes.

Sheriff’s Deputy S. Adams in the arrest report wrote that Roach kidnapped and restrained the girl “without the consent of the victim’s parent or legal guardian” and began terrorizing her.

The report says Roach pointed a rifle, described as a Stevens Model 62.22, at the girl and then struck her in the face with the rifle’s barrel.

The report didn’t offer any insight about where the alleged crime might have happened or provide any details about how the two might have known each other or how long the girl was detained by the accused.

Kidnapping in North Carolina is a Class C felony, and pointing the gun is a Class A1 misdemeanor.

The third charge of assault on a female is a misdemeanor described as “a simple assault upon a female by an adult male.” The statute says that “assault on a female does not require committing a battery upon the female.”

Roach is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Jan. 21 in Davidson County District Court.