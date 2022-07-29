LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing several charges following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, James Arvil Cross, 48, was taken into custody on the following charges:

Second degree kidnapping

Assault by pointing a gun

Assault on a female

Court records show allegations that Cross “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did kidnap a person who had attained the age of 16 years or more by unlawfully confining the victim, restraining the victim, without the consent of the victim and for the purpose of terrorizing them.”

Also shown in court records are allegations that Cross assaulted the victim by “intentionally pointing a gun, 9mm and .44 magnum, without legal justification.”

Lastly, Cross is accused of striking the victim. Court records state that the victim was “slapped in the face and held on the ground.”

Cross will appear in the Davidson County Courthouse on Aug. 25. No bond has been set for him.