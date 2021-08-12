Lexington man charged with indecent liberties with a minor, investigators have identified ‘numerous’ additional victims

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man has been charged with allegedly sexually abusing a juvenile family member.

James William Kirkus Jr. was arrested on August 4 on one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

Detectives were made aware of potential sexual abuse in July. During the investigation, a juvenile disclosed sexual abuse by a family member to an interviewer, and after the investigation, Kirkus was charged.

He received a $50,000 secured bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and as a result, investigators have identified numerous additional victims.

Additional charges are pending in reference to these victims. If anyone has any information on this case contact Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2100.