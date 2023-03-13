A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man was charged with exploitation of a minor after a search of his home, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

On March 3, 2023, the LPD was told about a suspect printing and collecting images of juvenile females.

Investigators identified 71-year-old James Larry Spranza as the suspect.

On March 6, Lexington police detectives executed a search warrant on Spranza’s home on Hettie Drive with help from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Spranza was charged with second-degree exploitation of a minor.

Spranza is in the Davidson County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.