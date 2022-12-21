DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing charges after alleged child sex offenses involving a 6-year-old, according to Davidson County court records.

James Arthur Beebe, 57, is accused in court records of taking “immoral, improper, and indecent liberties with a 6-year-old juvenile.”

Beebe is also accused in court records of engaging “in a sexual act with a 6-year-old juvenile.”

He is being charged with the following:

Taking indecent liberties with children

Statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger

Beebe is being held on a $250,000 secured bond and will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Jan. 6.