DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing numerous charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to Davidson County court records.

Court records allege that Larry Vincent Wagner, 52, of Lexington, used the messaging app Telegram to receive materials of children engaging in sexual activity.

The materials consisted of both still images and videos featuring children ranging from the ages of 3-13 years old according to court records. Some of the material allegedly shows children engaging in sexual acts with adult men.

Wagner is being charged with the following:

20 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Wagner will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Oct. 17.