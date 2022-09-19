LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing 10 felony charges after he was allegedly caught with child pornography, according to Davidson County arrest warrants.

Randy Lee Varner, 59, of Lexington, was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

For each charge, the warrants say Varner had “material containing a visual representation of a minor, unknown juvenile female, engaging in sexual activity.” Some of the content reportedly included an unknown adult man.

According to the warrants, the date of offense was June 20. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Varner after issuing a warrant on Sept. 14.