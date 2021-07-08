Lexington man charged with kidnapping, drugging teen

Michael Shane Wray

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of kidnapping, drugging and assaulting a child he met on Grindr.

According to court documents, Michael Wray kidnapped the child June 30 after they met on the app and the boy stopped communicated with him.

Allegedly after kidnapping the boy, Wray drugged him with meth and sexually assaulted him.

The boy escaped Wray’s house on July 1 and called 911 for help.

Wray is charged with four counts of felony statutory sex with a child, two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, and felony selling or delivering controlled substance to a minor.

