Lexington man charged in child abuse case now faces new charges in child pornography investigation

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man previously charged with child abuse is now facing child sex offense charges, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachery Ryan Honeycutt, 23, of Lexington, was charged last month with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Deputies received a report on Oct. 23 of a possible child abuse case and began investigating.

The report was made after a 6-week-old arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the child was injured while in the care of its parents in Lexington.

Upon further investigation, detectives found numerous images and videos of child pornography on an electronic device seized as part of the child abuse case.

Honeycutt has now been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff’s office said the images and videos found are unrelated to the child injured in the abuse case.

Honeycutt was initially given a $200,000 secured bond and has now received an additional $150,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3.