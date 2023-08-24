DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after causing serious injuries to his one-year-old child earlier in the year, according to warrants.

Warrants from Davidson County say that Christopher Jordan Gray, 30, of Lexington, was charged on Wednesday with one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury stemming from an incident that reportedly happened in May.

Gray allegedly assaulted his 1-year-old daughter, causing retinal and subdural bleeding and seriously injuring her.

The warrant goes on to state Gray is not permitted to be on the property where the girl lives, make direct or indirect contact with her or be in her presence while the case is pending.

He was given a $250,000 bond.