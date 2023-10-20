DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing a felony charge after allegedly mailing a letter that contained a threat to kill a witness, according to Davidson County court records.

The warrant for arrest alleges that, on Sept. 13, Bobby George Bates Jr., 43, of Lexington, mailed a letter to a witness in a Davidson County court case in an effort to prevent the witness from attending court.

In the letter, Bates allegedly stated to the witness: “The Bloods or 88 will have you killed. Don’t come to court against me ever. You better be done with me.”

The warrant states that the witness was being summoned in a case for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Bates is listed on the Davidson County Jail Current Active Inmates List. Records show that he was placed into incarceration on Aug. 9.

As a result of the allegations outlined in the warrant, Bates is being charged with a felony for intimidating a witness. His bond was set at $15,000 secured and he will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Nov. 16.

Bates is not permitted to have any contact with the witness while the case is pending in court.