LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man faces multiple charges after being arrested on Thursday and charged with sexually exploiting a minor and secret peeping, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Officers executed a search warrant on Allred Road with help from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The search resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Jacob Leonard. He was charged with three counts of secret peeping and ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Leonard is in the Davidson County Jail under a $510,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.