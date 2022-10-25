GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received.

Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the Middle District of North Carolina to serve 41 months behind bars and 3 more years of supervised release after he admitted in June to committing wire fraud to embezzle approximately $2,038,285, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a release.

Mouzon also was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, a $100 special assessment, a $500,000 forfeiture judgment and to pay restitution of the full amount to the company and its insurer. It’s unclear when he might surrender to custody.

Investigators from the United States Secret Service and the Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Small Business Administration discovered how Mouzon had allegedly used the death of the company’s owner to control a company bank account about which only the two of them had known.

The release from the Department of Justice does not name the company, but records filed with the court identify the company as Air Power Inc., a construction products company whose corporate headquarters are in High Point.

The Triad Business Journal reported that William A. Ball, the company’s founder, had died in February 2017, at age 84, and that’s when court records say that Mouzon, identified as its chief financial officer, became sole proprietor of a company account the owner had maintained.

Investigators said that during an approximate 27-month period Mouzon then moved the $2 million through a series of transactions from Pinnacle Bank to BB&T (not Truist). That was between December 2018 and February 2021, and his theft included approximately $750,000 in federal PPE relief funding Air Power had received during the coronavirus pandemic.

Investigators said Mouzon used the money to buy a lakefront residence in Lexington, a second residence and two building lots in that same development, a condominium in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, two 2020 Jeep Wranglers, a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali, two boats, two 2017 jet skis, a 2021 Polaris four-wheeler and two golf carts and to create bank and investment accounts – all of which he has been required to forfeit.

Email messages sent by WGHP to Mouzon’s attorney, Todd Smith of Graham, and to Air Power did not draw immediate responses.

“Corporate executives who steal from their employers will be prosecuted in the Middle District of North Carolina, where our prosecutors will seek active prison sentences,” U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston said in the release. “With the unprecedented flow of federal dollars used to support businesses during the pandemic, the need for these prosecutions has never been greater.”

Said SBA OIG’s Eastern Region Special Agent in Charge Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite: “Stealing from your employer and taking advantage of the nation’s lifeline to small businesses impacted by the pandemic for personal gain is reprehensible.”