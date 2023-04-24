TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man faces multiple charges after assaulting a woman inside his vehicle overnight, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Friday, the RCSO responded to Meadow Court in Trinity when they were told about an assault.

Arriving deputies found the injured victim on the porch of a home. EMS responded to evaluate the victim and urged her to go to the hospital.

The victim said Roy Lee Evans, 46, of Lexington, had held her against her will inside his vehicle throughout the night and assaulted her.

Evans reportedly released her around 7 a.m. and was told to leave the home. She was discovered by other people in the home when they woke up and called 911.

Deputies sought warrants on Evans for:

felony assault by strangulation

felony first-degree kidnapping

misdemeanor assault on a female

misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

On Sunday, Evans was found in Davidson County, arrested and taken to the Davidson County Detention Center where he was served the warrant and issued a $75,000 secured bond.