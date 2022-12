DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing a sexual assault charge after the alleged assault of a teen, according to Davidson County court records.

John Junior Prevatte, 50, is accused in court records of performing a sex act on a 14-year-old girl.

Prevatte is currently being held on a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District courthouse on Jan. 12.