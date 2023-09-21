LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Lexington will close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 after the current operator’s contract ends, according to a North Carolina Department of Transportation news release.

The current agency is located at 27 Plaza Parkway at the Parkway Plaza Shopping Center in Lexington.

In North Carolina, the NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

The division’s policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract or when the need arises for another agency in a certain county.

The application period for selecting a newly commissioned contractor in Lexington is continuing through Oct. 18.

The applications can be found on the Connect NCDOT website. Interested applicants may also call 919-615-8521 with questions.

Once a new contractor has been selected, training will begin for management and staff before the new agency opens.

Currently, 128 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

Three nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday:

Thomasville — 1033 Randolph St., Suite 13, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 336-474-6755

— 1033 Randolph St., Suite 13, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 336-474-6755 Mocksville , 1047 Yadkinville Rd., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 336-753-6677

, 1047 Yadkinville Rd., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 336-753-6677 Salisbury, 130 E. Kerr St., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 704-633-5312

Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online.