LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington has another work of art to show off to visitors.

Beth Stewart spent a month creating a 20-foot mural featuring, well, a goose and a monkey outside of Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse.

This is the third project Stewart has completed for bar owners, and you can find her work all over Lexington at Conrad and Hinkle, H. Lee Waters and Martin Mechanics.

She’s set to begin a fourth project at Goose and the Monkey soon.