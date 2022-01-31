Lexington firefighters dealing with increased number of fire calls, staffing shortages

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – This time of year firefighters are busy. As people heat their homes, fire calls have increased.

People on the front lines feel more strained nearly two years into the pandemic. Staffing shortages and COVID-19 callouts are making the job tougher.

“We do usually see an uptick in fires,” said Michael Tofano, deputy chief of the Lexington Fire Department. “We are all doing our part for the fire department.”

Crews at the LFD responded to five fire calls within the past week. Tofano told FOX8 they usually get two or three a month.

“Having five calls in a week is a little high for us,” Tofano said. “We’re going to have to respond to more fires.”

He said crews are prepared for the added demand, but additional medical calls and traffic crashes can put a strain on emergency services.

On Jan. 26, firefighters at Station One got called to a dryer fire at the Holiday Inn Express on Vineyards Crossing around 12:45 p.m.

A few hours later, crews showed up on Old Linwood Road where investigators believe a space heater destroyed a home.

On Saturday, flames could be seen shooting out the windows of a home on 5 Estates Drive around 7:15 a.m. One of the firefighters rescued an infant through a window. The home is a total loss. The family told FOX8 a space heater sparked the fire.

On Sunday, crews battled an electrical fire at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 8 p.m., and Monday morning a cooking fire on Foy Avenue needed to be attacked.

Tofano told FOX8 finding people to suit up for the job is tougher than ever before. He said if staffing isn’t posing a problem, it’s the pandemic. Two crew members are currently out with COVID.

“Folks are just ready for COVID to be over and done, and I think that is something that is weighing on us,” he said. “We have to remain vigilant, and we have to remain aware how we’re going out, how we’re responding, making sure we’re protected like we should and making sure we protect ourselves in the station.”

No matter what challenge comes next, the team will always respond.

“It is a job that does that 24-7,” Tofano said. “Serves and protects those folks that we’re working for.”

There are around 50 firefighters that work 24-hour shifts on and 48 hours off to get much-needed rest.

Tofano told FOX8 they have three new recruits and expect to hire more firefighters later in the year.