LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three fires have broken out on the same Lexington property in less than two months.

It’s leaving the family with questions after one of those fires destroyed their home Thursday night.

The first fire was in a shed on March 9. About 24 hours later, a fire broke out in the camper next to the family’s house and spread to the attic. Thursday night’s fire started inside the home at about 9:30 p.m.

“I just hit my knees and just cried and screamed,” said Linda Rector, who owns the property on Leroy Drive. “Like why? Why? Why is this happening?”

Flames towered above the trees of the home. Rector watched the house she was supposed to pass down to her granddaughter go up in smoke.

“This is the home I grew up in,” she said. “Born and raised.”

Little remains intact inside the home, which was scorched. Rector didn’t even believe it when her sister-in-law called her to tell her the news.

“I was like ‘Really? Come on,'” Rector said. “She said ‘no, Linda, your house is on fire. Your house is on fire.'”

This is the third fire on the property since early March. It’s hard for Rector to wrap her head around.



I just don’t get it,” she said. “I don’t understand. I can’t make sense of any of it. For some reason I feel like this is just directed at myself.”

Farm Bureau investigators on scene Friday afternoon called these fires suspicious.

“It’s definitely scary happening…very close to home.” said Natasha Spangler, who lives less than a mile from the home on Leroy Drive.

Spangler could smell the smoke and hear the crackling flames from her home. She was on edge knowing this happened less than a mile from where her daughter plays outside.

“I don’t need anything coming this way, especially close to friends and neighbors and family,” she said.

Rector is working to pick up the pieces of her childhood home, wondering what comes next and hoping this is the last fire.

“I don’t know what to expect,” she said. “There’s nothing that can be next at this point.”

No one has been hurt in any of these fires. Since the second one, the home has been empty, and the electricity was disconnected.

The Davidson County Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation.