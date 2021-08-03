Lexington City Schools says masks will be mandatory at beginning of school year

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington City School Board on Tuesday voted in favor of requiring all persons on all school property and school transportation to wear masks for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.

Persons attending activities outdoors do not have to wear masks if all social distancing protocols are followed.

The board also decided to have all athletes participating in sports and students involved in all school extracurricular activities to be tested and schools will follow all state and CDC guidelines.

Lexington City Schools joins Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the Alamance-Burlington School System in requiring masks for everyone at the start of the academic year.

Masks will be optional at Davidson County Schools, Stokes County Schools, Wilkes County Schools, Randolph County Schools and Davie County Schools.