LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington leaders are working to implement additional safety measures at its buildings after city staff received several threats.

Customer service staff at City Hall received four death threats and shooting threats over the last six months.

“We don’t know if the person will come back to shoot up the place, but we do take all of those threats very seriously,” Lexington Utility Account Manager Melissa Huitron said.

Lexington city staff requested funding for additional security measures after the most recent threat in July when a person at City Hall directed a shooting threat toward staff.

“Within the last six to eight months, we’ve definitely seen an increase of threats to our employees, which have included shooting threats,” Huitron said. “Our customer and employee safety is our utmost priority.”

Since the most recent threat, a second security guard has been placed at City Hall.

The Lexington City Council approved using $65,000 to pay the second security guard at City Hall for the rest of the fiscal year and purchase metal detectors that will go in the former Windstream/LexCom building on State Street, which is currently under renovation.

The city’s customer service, utility services and building permits will be located in the building once it’s completed.

Wiring for the metal detectors is currently being worked on at the new building.

“We are always looking at different ways to protect our customers and our citizens and our employees,” Huitron said.