LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — During the Lexington City Council’s meeting on Monday, council members unanimously approved a resolution requesting Governor Roy Cooper grant clemency for Charles McNeair.

Council members cited the city being committed to a “culture of care and support for all citizens, including those involved with the criminal justice system.”

The city council also acknowledged citizens sharing their concerns over McNeair’s 1980 conviction.

Councilmembers say McNeair would have received no more than 12 years if convicted of the same crimes today.

The council also recognized systemic racism has led to harsher sentences for people of color.

Councilmembers say they believe McNeair possesses the character and support necessary to re-enter the community.

The council unanimously supports Governor Cooper granting McNeair clemency and commuting his sentence to time served.

The council is also asking for his immediate release.

The city clerk was directed to send the unanimously approved resolution to Cooper immediately.

The council felt it was important that given the fact McNeair was currently serving time, they couldn’t wait another day.