LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Here’s some good news for barbecue fans: the Lexington Barbecue Festival is back!

The 38th annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will be held this year on Saturday Oct. 22 in uptown Lexington.

Admission is free, and you’ll also be able to check out arts and crafts vendors.

The barbecue festival’s Facebook page has a message for fans of the festival:

Let’s do this…we’re excited to announce that we’ll be back and better than ever in 2022! Save the date and stay tuned for more exciting details!