Lewisville woman charged with animal cruelty after dog found with collar embedded in its neck

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lewisville woman was charged with animal cruelty after a dog was found with a collar embedded in its neck, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Monday, Feb. 14, a person taking a walk in Lewisville was followed home by a dog with the remnants of a tethering device attached to its neck.

The person removed the collar and broken tether from the dog. The neck area was infected, which was presumably caused by the constricting collar.

The person who found the dog called the FCSO, and deputies assigned to the Animal Services Division were dispatched.

Deputies learned that the collar had been embedded into the dog’s neck. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment of the infection.

The injured dog has been receiving proper care by the Forsyth Humane Society and is expected to make a full recovery.

Katherine Priscila Murillo, 32, of Lewisville, was charged with cruelty to animals for unlawfully, willfully and intentionally causing an animal to be wounded or injured, which is a class one misdemeanor, deputies say.

Murillo was also charged with violation of Forsyth County Ordinance 6-7(a) where it shall be unlawful for any person to abuse, molest, torture, torment, deprive of necessary sustenance, cruelly beat, mutilate, kill, injure, poison, abandon, subject to conditions which cause physical pain, suffering, disability or death to any animal or to cause or procure such action, a class three misdemeanor.

Warrants were obtained for Murillo, and she was arrested on Tuesday. She appeared before a magistrate where she received a $500 secured bond.