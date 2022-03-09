Lewisville residents fight against Conrad Road development

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A picturesque part of Lewisville could get a new look after Wednesday night’s Planning and Zoning meeting.

“Conrad Road itself, if you’ve never driven down it during the spring or fall, then you are missing one of the best part parts of North Carolina,” said Arthur Hangler, who lives along Conrad Road.

The moment he drove down the road, he knew it was home, citing the rolling hills, large fields, beautiful trees and homes with a good distance between each other.

“That’s why I built my dream home on it,” Hangler said.

There are certain rules to build in the area because of the agricultural designation and the closeness to the Yadkin River.

Lots must be at least three acres.

A development plan submitted by a developer working with the builder R.S. Parker Homes details a plan for a 61 plot neighborhood.

Lot sizes range from 1/3 to 1/2 an acre.

The neighborhood would take up 58 acres total with two entrances leading out to Conrad Road.

According to the town’s planning manager, a planned residential development like this is also required to have open space inside and buffers.

Hangler believes the large lot sizes are what gives the road charm. Many plots on the road have large fields and areas for agriculture lining the road at the front of the property.

Hangler and other Conrad Road neighbor concerns go beyond lot sizes.

“The infrastructure is not there. The road is not ready for that kind of congestion on there. 120 vehicles on there…where does it stop?” Hangler said. “If they get one, they’ll continue to do it to that road.”

Neighbors tell FOX8 they aren’t against subdivisions in areas of town zoned for that kind of development.

Neighbors came together to hire a lawyer to speak on their behalf at the Planning and Zoning meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

At the meeting, the board will decide whether or not to approve a special use permit submitted by developers.