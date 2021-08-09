Lewisville man dies after shooting; ‘a loss of life is a loss to our community’

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lewisville man has died after a fight led to a shooting.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting on the 700 block of Hauser Road in Lewisville. There they found the victim, Billy Darryl Glenn Jr., with a gunshot wound. Glenn was taken to the hospital, but he died as a result of his injuries.

According to deputies, an altercation between the victim and the suspect led to the shooting, and there is no threat to the community. The suspect has been located and identified, but no charges have been filed in the case.

“A loss of life is a loss to our community. We extend our condolences to the Glenn family and loved ones as they mourn the loss of their beloved family member and friend.” — Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.