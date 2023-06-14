GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 has revealed a troubling pattern of policy violations involving Guilford County’s Department of Social Services.

Some are directly related to the deadly house fire on Grimsley Street in Greensboro on Dec. 12. Three children younger than five died, and their mother is in jail. She was charged with three counts of felony child abuse with serious physical injury.

We uncovered a list of violations and a Friday deadline for Guilford County Department of Social Services leaders to get a plan of action in the hands of the state. If they don’t, the department could lose funding, and the state has the authority to take over operations.

Six months after the fire on Grimsley Street in Greensboro led to the death of 4-year-old Antonio and 1-year-old twins, Aerious and Anyis, we’ve learned DSS workers violated policy

In a four-page letter, state leaders told Sharon Barlow, the director of DSS, and Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston that safety was not addressed thoroughly, ongoing contact with the family was not maintained, all children in the home were not seen and there was no follow up to safety concerns the mother reported.

The county had an open child protective services assessment on Brandi Sturdivant and her children at the time of the fire on Dec. 12.

The state goes even further than the Grimsley Street fire. It cites Guilford County DSS with a number of violations of policy related to 29 cases, including children interviewed and seen in only 48 percent of the cases. A safety assessment was only completed in 48 percent of cases, and ongoing contact with children only happened in 62 percent of cases.

Since FOX8 got the letter Wednesday morning, we’ve pushed for specifics and answers. We called the assistant county manager, who was also included on the May 16 email and certified letter and reached out to county commissioners and the chairman of the board.

We either got no response or a brief statement:

“Guilford County will provide the corrective action plan to the NC Dept. of Social services, at their request and for their approval. We are committed to sharing updates on our progress in enacting the plan.”

The statement also acknowledged Alston was aware of the letter sent almost a month ago. However, on the phone, he claimed he just learned about this last week. He agreed to an interview and then cancelled.

We’ve learned Guilford County isn’t the only county to have child deaths after DSS has opened a case with a family.

In 2022, the state conducted child fatality reviews for 60 children across North Carolina. In addition to Guilford County, six other counties in the Piedmont Triad were on the list.

A total of 10 children died in the Piedmont Triad last year.

FOX8 checked in with Greensboro Fire Department’s deputy chief on Wednesday to see if there is anything new to share related to the fire investigation. Dwayne Church said there are no updates into what caused the Grimsley Street Fire.

We also asked Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan for her reaction to the report since it happened in the city.

“We’ve tragically lost five children who were in the DSS system, and we can’t let it happen again,” she said.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the county had not submitted its corrective action plan to the state. The deadline is Friday. Even with the new plan, they’ll get visits from the state and the director will have to check in monthly.

Alston said all county commissioners weren’t informed of the letter. They’re planning to discuss it as a group after Thursday’s meeting. After that, FOX8 will push to get better answers from the county of why things got to this point.