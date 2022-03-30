ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies were in the right place at the right time to help an Alamance County woman.

On Tuesday, patrol deputies were parked at Five Points Grocery north of Burlington, observing traffic. While they were there, they saw a white car driving on NC 62. As the car passed by, they saw a woman in the car leaning out of the window screaming “let me out!” according to the press release.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop and the woman was let out of the car. They discovered that the driver, Preston Alan Hall, and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument and she had asked “numerous times” for him to let her out of the car, but he’d refused.

Hall was charged with one count of felonious restraint.