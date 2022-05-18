DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad middle school was evacuated due to a threat.

Officials with Davidson County Schools said that Ledford Middle School evacuated Wednesday morning due to a threat.

All students and staff have been accounted for and the school is working with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to make sure the building is secure.

Officials told FOX8 that parents do not need to come get their students. Once the school is cleared by the sheriff’s office, the school day will resume as usual.

A message was sent to parents just after 10 a.m. to keep them informed.

This is a developing story and will be updated. There are no details on the nature of the threat.