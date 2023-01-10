ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As the need for employees in the aviation field is growing in the Piedmont Triad, a new class is now up and running at Randolph Community College.

Monday was the first day with class going into session at about 6 p.m.

Students will learn the basics of flying a plane and should finish the class ready to pass the written exam. The school says the class is geared toward students learning how to be a safe private pilot and covers aerospace history, weather, navigation, radio communications and more.

“This will better people that are interested in aviation skills,” said Austen Vaden, owner of Unlimited Possibilities Aviation in Randolph County, which is partnering with RCC for this training “It will get them an understanding of what the aviation industry is about. If they decide to do flight training, this will benefit them because it will end up with them having an endorsement for the private pilot written test.”

The course is held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays until May 15.

The director of UP Aviation says they have eight planes and eight instructors at three locations in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point.

For more information, visit NorthCarolinaGroundSchool.com.