GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A leaked draft Supreme Court ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade is drawing strong reaction from pro-life advocates and clinics providing abortions in the Triad.

“Personally, it hits home. It’s just very scary to think about what other people may have to go through without having safe access to abortion care,” said Kelly Flynn, who serves as president and CEO of A Woman’s Choice.

A Woman’s Choice operates clinics in Greensboro, Raleigh, Charlotte and Florida.

“You can see anywhere from 20, 30, 40,000 patients a year for abortion care. That’s just an estimate…every individual clinic and facility is different,” she explained.

“I think yes this is a significant ruling that’s coming down the pike,” said North Carolina Right to Life President Dr. Bill Pincus. “Every human being born and unborn deserves the dignity of being a part of homo sapiens, us.”

He is cautiously optimistic after the drafted briefing was verified Tuesday.

“Back in 1973, we did not have ultrasounds, the CT was just coming of age, the cat scan, MRI’s were not even in existence then. Medicine has evolved,” he said.

He admits North Carolina could become an abortion destination because there’s no trigger law automatically banning the procedure if the ruling is overturned.

Flynn is preparing for that possibility.

“Just be able to provide them travel vouchers or to be able to get to North Carolina to access care,” she said.