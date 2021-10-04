Lawsuit filed against UNCSA alleges sexual assault

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit has been filed against the University of North Carolina School of the Arts alleging sexual assault.

The accusations date back to the 1970s when all of the plaintiffs were minors.

The lawsuit filed in late-September alleges Richard Kuch, who was assistant dean of the school of dance, and dance instructor Richard Gain repeatedly groped, fondled and touched male and female students over a 20-year time period.

Kuch is now deceased.

The youngest accuser was 12 at the time of the allegations.

UNCSA released the following statement on Monday: