ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement has announced arrests made in a fire that burned a historic mill in Alamance County.

The Mayor of Graham, Jennifer Talley, identified Wayland Phillips as a suspect arrested for arson of the Culp textile plant as well as a Green Level home. Three juveniles have all been arrested in connection to the fire at the Carolina Hosiery Mill in Hopedale, according to the mayor.

The Culp mill building in Graham caught fire on Nov. 12, for the second time in just over a year, destroying huge parts of the building, which had been partially empty but also used for storage. Graham’s mayor said the city has attempted to make the property owners address safety concerns at the building since a previous fire at the property.

Graham police confirmed they believed the fire at Culp was an arson and that a suspect was in custody.

Graham Police Department and Alamance County Sheriff’s Office are holding an update at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to offer more details about the arrests and the fires.