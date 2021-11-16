Law enforcement steps up patrols ahead of holidays to combat distractive driving

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Holiday travel is predicted to have a bounce-back year, with AAA predicting more than 53.4 million Americans going somewhere for the holidays.

More than 48 million are predicted to travel by road.

In anticipation, High Point police will conduct a traffic safety surge to target dangerous drivers.

Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, there will be an increased presence of patrol officers in specific areas of the city such as Eastchester Drive (I-74 to West Wendover Avenue), South Main Street (Baker Road to University Parkway), North Main Street (Lexington Avenue to Hartley Drive), and Westchester Drive (West Lexington Avenue to North Ward Avenue).

“Drivers who are observed driving dangerously will be stopped. Some of the most common dangerous driving behaviors that lead to crashes and deaths include speeding, not being properly restrained, following too closely (tailgating), making unsafe lane changes, improper passing, failing to yield, and distracted driving. Our goal is to stop drivers and educate them about why their driving was dangerous. For the same reason we remind our children to look before crossing the road, we want to remind drivers WHY certain driving behaviors are dangerous. Dangerous driving has been a matter of life and death for the families of 9 people in High Point this year,” High Point police said.

Distractive driving is one of the more common forms of dangerous driving.

Per NCDOT data collected by NCVISIONZERO, 120 North Carolinians have died due to distracted drivers so far in 2021.

Data shows that 14 of those have been in either Guilford, Davidson, Forsyth or Randolph counties.

FORSYTH COUNTY

2021 - 3 deaths - 23 serious injuries

2020 - 3 deaths - 36 serious injuries

2019 - 4 deaths - 22 serious injuries

2018 - 1 death - 22 serious injuries

2017 - 9 deaths - 24 serious injuries

GUILFORD COUNTY

2021 - 5 deaths - 7 serious injuries

2020 - 5 deaths - 5 serious injuries

2019 - 8 deaths - 15 serious injuries

2018 - 9 deaths - 20 serious injuries

2017 - 9 deaths - 22 serious injuries

RANDOLPH COUNTY

2021 - 1 death - 10 serious injuries

2020 - 5 deaths - 6 serious injuries

2019 - 3 deaths - 16 serious injuries

2018 - 2 deaths - 14 serious injuries

2017 - 7 deaths - 14 serious injuries

DAVIDSON COUNTY

2021 - 5 deaths - 7 serious injuries

2020 - 3 deaths - 11 serious injuries

2019 - 3 deaths - 4 serious injuries

2018 - 0 deaths - 12 serious injuries

2017 - 3 deaths - 17 serious injuries

HIGH POINT

2021 - 1 death

2020 - 0 deaths

2019 - 0 deaths

2018 - 1 death

2017 - 3 deaths

GREENSBORO

2021 - 3 deaths

2020 - 5 deaths

2019 - 5 deaths

2018 - 6 deaths

2017 - 5 deaths

To find out the number of distracted driving-related crashes, click here.