GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves are going after anything they can get their hands on in northern Guilford County.

Deputies tell FOX 8 that crime keeps trending upwards and could surpass pre-pandemic levels across the county.

FOX8 sat down with Sgt. R.D. Seals. He covers District One, stretching from Oak Ridge and Stokesdale to U.S. 29.

“Don’t be surprised if you become a victim of a crime. It’s not a matter of if it’s going to happen, it’s when it’s going to happen,” Seals said.

Sydney Brown became a victim on Oct. 6 around 7:30 p.m. at Oak Ridge Town Park.

“It was a shock because we were right there,” Brown said. “Somebody busted the window. There was glass everywhere.”

Brown was enjoying time with her family when thieves smashed the back window of her car and took her mom’s wallet.

There was more than $50 in cash and gift cards inside along with credit and debit cards.

Her car was one of four locked cars in the parking lot that was targeted.

“I certainly don’t think this is a trend we’re going to see decline any time soon,” Seals said.

He said thieves know people are letting their guard down after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are getting out more. They’re going back to our area parks. They’re walking our trails,” Seals said. “They might have gotten a little lax in their normal behavior.”

Some are leaving their doors unlocked. Others are leaving their valuables out for thieves to see.

“Usually, our victim isn’t going to be back anywhere from a half an hour to an hour later. By that time, their credit card is already being used at area stores,” Seals said.

Brown shared how quickly thieves shattered her car windows. She went past her car on a walk with friends and didn’t notice anything wrong. Her husband went to grab something from their car a few minutes later and saw the glass in pieces.

To better protect you, 30 signs are now up in green spaces across the county reminding people to lock their doors and hide their valuables.

Seals worries the state of the economy could fuel more crime.

“Inflation is going up. People are getting more desperate to make money and put food on the table…when people get desperate, they will do anything they can,” Seals said.

As we approach the holiday shopping season and the temperatures keep dropping deputies, expect to respond to more thefts.

They suggest if you do your holiday shopping online, have items delivered when you are home. No matter how cold it gets, never start your car and leave it unoccupied to warm up.