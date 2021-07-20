Asheboro officer involved in crash on Fayetteville Street

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A law enforcement officer was involved in a crash in Asheboro on Tuesday afternoon, according to NC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on the 1200 block of Fayetteville Street near the Food Lion shopping center.

The officer was on his way to a call when another vehicle pulled out in front of the cruiser, highway patrol says.

The officer driving avoided the vehicle, hit a utility pole and was left with minor injuries.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane.

Officials say they got a call reporting the crash around 4:30 p.m.