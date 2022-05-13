GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You have one more chance to cast your ballot in advance of Tuesday’s Primary Election.

Early in-person voting opens at 8 a.m. and will continue to 3 p.m. at outlets all across the state, and most counties in the Piedmont Triad will have several locations you can access. You won’t have to go to the precinct where you would vote on Election Day.

This is a complete list of days, times and sites broken down by counties, as published by the North Carolina Board of Elections. Questions should be directed to your county boards of elections or the NC BOE. Here’s the list:

On Tuesday polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

What happens next

Winners take the nomination in 2-person races, but a candidate in a primary with more than two candidates must receive 30% plus one vote to advance to the General Election, which is Nov. 8. If no one reaches that threshold, the top two vote-getters will meet July 26 in a runoff election.

The Greensboro City Council is a non-partisan race – some councils and boards are – but all races, including mayor, will narrow fields to double the number of those who would be elected. The exception is District 4, which has only two candidates. Greensboro’s General Election – which was postponed from 2021 because of delays in the census and district lines – will be on July 26.

More information

There are two school tax referendums on the ballot in Guilford County. Greensboro will have a referendum on the ballot for its General Election. Other counties might have individual referendums that you can view at those sites.

Need more information? We have help:

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this report in some places misstated the date early voting would end.