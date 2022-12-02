ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials at Thomas Built Buses in Archdale are looking to add 150 more people to the team to help with the high demand for electrical buses being ordered from across the country.

The company said Friday that with the mass layoffs from United Furniture Industries, they’re hoping to put those people back on a payroll.

Governor Roy Cooper also pushed to have medium and heavy-duty truck manufacturers offer more electric vehicles for sale in North Carolina.

Thomas Built Buses hiring

“The demand for electric vehicles–specifically buses–has grown significantly right now,” Vice President of Operations at TBB Andy Lukacs said.

Lukacs said the manufacturing warehouse has several different departments, from installing the flooring and assembling the seats to logistics.

TBB is hiring for the third shift at a starting rate of $18.47 an hour to help put more Saf-T-Liner C2 school buses on the road for school districts across North America.