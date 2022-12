RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A heavy law enforcement presence in Randleman was due to a deadly pedestrian crash Thursday night.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, just after 10 p.m. they responded to US 220 about a crash.

They said that Glenn Chriscoe, 83, was walking north on US 220 business and was hit in the roadway. He died on the scene. The driver stayed on scene and was not injured. She will not face charges.