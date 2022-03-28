REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire burning in Reidsville can be seen for hundreds of feet as crews work to fight it.

This fire started around 4 a.m. in what appears to be an old tobacco warehouse off of Narrow Gauge Road and Business 29 in Reidsville.

Dozens of crews are working to put out the blaze. The structure has become fully engulfed. Officials have not been able to provide much information about the fire at this time, as it seems to be an all-hands-on-deck fight.

We don’t know if firefighters are able to get into the structure, but officials are working to get aerial operations on site as well.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as officials are able to provide more details.