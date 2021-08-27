1 taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in parking lot of Greensboro Police Department headquarters

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer-involved shooting prompted a heavy emergency response in the parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department Headquarters on Friday afternoon.

At 3:13 p.m., officers responded to Police Plaza on a discharge of a firearm call. 

One person was taken to the hospital, according to Guilford County EMS. It is unclear if the person taken to the hospital was an officer.

A State Bureau of Investigation official confirms they were called to the scene to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

