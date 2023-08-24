ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Klaussner Home Furnishings in Asheboro has ended employee health benefits a week ahead of when planned, according to a statement released by the company to employees.

The full statement is provided below:

As challenging and unexpected business circumstances continue to impact our wind down efforts, Klaussner Furniture Industries, Inc (“Klaussner” or “Company”) is writing to provide an update on

the status of the Klaussner Furniture Industries, Inc. Employee Benefits Plan (“Employee Benefits

Plan”). Klaussner had anticipated maintaining the Employee Benefits Plan through August 31, 2023.

However, because we remain unable to secure necessary funding, the Company must now

advise you that the Employee Benefits Plan has terminated effective August 24, 2023, and you

will no longer have coverage under the Employee Benefits Plan after August 24, 2023. As of August 25, 2023, you will have the option to enroll in the federal Health Insurance

Marketplace. Instructions for the Health Insurance Marketplace can be found online at:

https://www.healthcare.gov. We have also identified below several brokers that may be able to

assist you in navigating a solution best for your personal circumstances. We understand that this presents another unexpected development in this already difficult

situation. We encourage you to promptly explore health insurance alternatives for yourself and

your family. –David Cybulski, president and CEO

More than 800 employees were left out of a job when Klaussner Home Furnishings shut down this month.

For many former employees, it’s been a difficult transition having to start job hunting again. They’re concerned and overwhelmed about being unemployed because many have been working for the company for many years.

“I am 57. I’m starting over,” former employee Sherry Graves said.

Graves worked for Klaussner for 28 years, and the transition has been overwhelming for her.

Employees were blindsided by Klaussner closing with no notice. One day they went to work, and the next day, they were out of a job.

“I feel kind of lost and just trying to just start all over … I’ve been there so long, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Graves said.

A former Klaussner employee filed a lawsuit earlier this month requesting class-action status.

The suit claims the company didn’t give workers at least 60 days’ notice it was closing as required by the WARN Act.

Asheboro’s NCWorks Center, meanwhile, has seen 150 former employees needing help.