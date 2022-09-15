DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A kitten found in Denton was diagnosed with rabies.

According to a release from the Davidson County Health Department, they received lab results from Public Health that confirmed a positive rabies case.

The reports said that a south Denton resident took an injured kitten they had found on their property at the end of August to the vet for care, believing it to be from a litter of feral cats in the area. The resident wasn’t sure what had hurt the kitten.

At only about two months old, the kitten was too young to receive rabies vaccinations and the vet treated it for its injuries and it went home with the person who brought it in. On Sept. 8 the person brought the kitten back due to reports of “odd behavior” and a change in temperament.

Rabies was determined to be a probable cause and testing was done. On Monday the report came back positive. The initial injury to the kitten still remains unknown.

All people who may have been in contact with the kitten have been notified and have started preventative measures against rabies.

The health department asks people to be vigilant about protecting themselves and their pets against rabies.

“This situation is a stark reminder to always take precautions if you see stray or wild animals around

your home or neighborhood, regardless of the age of the animal. Do not feed or handle animals that

are unknown to you. Do not touch stray or wild animals with your bare hands, as the rabies virus is

99% fatal in humans who do not seek immediate postexposure treatment,” the health department says.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies and kept current. If your pet comes in contact with a wild animal contact your veterinarian immediately.

The Davidson County Health Department will host a rabies vaccination clinic on September 22, 2022, at the Davidson County Health Department. The clinic will provide vaccines from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Animals must be at least 3 months of age to be eligible and vaccines will cost $9 per animal.